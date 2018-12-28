Share:

LAHORE - Sports Board Punjab (SBP), under the instructions of Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, held U-16 boys trials in five games – athletics, hockey, kabaddi, powerlifting and volleyball - at different cities of the province on Thursday. The trials in two games – mat-wrestling and weightlifting, will be held in Lahore and Gujranwala today (Friday). The selected u-16 players will be imparted top level training in month-long coaching camps from Jan 1, 2019 in various districts of the province. The U-16 athletics trials were conducted at Punjab Stadium under the supervision of DSO Nadeem Qaiser. Young athletes appeared in 100m, 200m, 400m, 1500m, discus throw, javelin, shot put, long jump, high jump and triple jump trials.–Staff Reporter