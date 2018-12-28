Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court Thursday appointed a new head for a joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to probe former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s role in transfer of land of a shrine situated in Pakpattan.

In 1985, when Nawaz Sahrif was chief minister of Punjab, 14,000 kanal land of Pakpattan shrine was transferred to Dewan Ghulam Qutab.

Earlier, National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) chief Khaliq Dad Lak had been appointed to head the JIT formed by the Supreme Court but he excused himself from playing the role of the team head because of his personal engagements.

On his excuse, the chief justice appointed Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Director General Dr Hussain Asghar as the new head of the JIT which is tasked with probing the former prime minister’s role in transfer of the land. On December 13, a three-member bench of the apex court had formed the JIT during hearing of a suo-motu case.

The bench has directed the JIT that is now headed by Dr Hussain Asghar to submit terms of reference within 10 days. APP adds: The Supreme Court had constituted the JIT comprising officials of the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to probe the role of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in allotment of land adjacent to Pakpattan in 1986, allegedly in violation of a high court order.

Being the chief minister of Punjab, Nawaz Sharif had, in 1986, ordered withdrawing a notification of Dec 17, 1969 and allegedly allotted 14,000 kanals of land of the Auqaf Department around Pakpattan to Dewan Ghulam Qutab in violation of the high court order.