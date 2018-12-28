Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court on Thursday formed a commission for monitoring steps being taken by the Sindh government to address the drought-like situation in Tharparkar.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing a suo motu case regarding deaths of 400 children owing to malnutrition and other diseases in the district. During the hearing, the bench was apprised that there was no transparency in distribution of wheat among the affected people and doctors posted in the district had also been found negligent in their duties.

Advocate General Sindh submitted that hospitals faced a shortage of around 150 doctors. "Medical officers are not ready to work in Thar even on higher salaries," he added.

He submitted that Sindh government had approved a plan for provision of wheat and food items to pregnant women for free. He also conceded the fact that there were irregularities found in distribution of wheat.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui apprised the bench that report had been received regarding water in Thar and it was found drinkable.

At this, the bench expressed satisfaction over the government's measures with regard to provision of potable water to the people in the drought-hit areas.

Subsequently, the bench formed a five-member monitoring commission comprising officials of the Sindh government, the District and Sessions Judge of Tharparkar, Dr Sono Khangarani and Dr Tipo Sultan.

The bench directed the commission to monitor the provincial government's initiatives and submit its report every month.