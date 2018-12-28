Share:

ISLAMABAD - A day after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided the head office of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the SECP on Thursday announced to extend complete cooperation to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the cause of transparency.

Sources informed that a team of the FIA late Wednesday night raided the head office of SECP and taken the record pertaining to a bank. The FIA team acquired record and files about the acquisition/merger of a bank from the commission’s office. The FIA raided SECP after the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which probed billion of `rupees alleged money laundering, in its report also revealed criminal negligence of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for ‘deliberate violations’ of law assisting alleged money launderers to carry out the crime.

The JIT has noticed an ‘abject’ failure of the premier regulatory institutions of the state like SBP and SECP in checking the unbridled growth of the money laundering cartel. It also revealed that the entire Summit Bank was raised through a ‘fake’ equity injection using laundered proceeds of crime. “This should have been checked by the SBP,” stated the JIT. The JIT had termed the SECP as apparatus for alleged money launderers to proceed with the crime. “The SECP instead of checking these illegal acquisitions and amalgamations played as second fiddle,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced to continue to extend complete cooperation to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the cause of transparency in its endeavor to develop a fair, efficient and transparent corporate sector and to safeguard the interests of investors as well as the general public,

“The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), on Wednesday evening had approached the SECP and requested access to certain records. The SECP immediately responded to the call and deputed senior officers to provide complete assistance,” stated the SECP in an official handout.

In the spirit of inter-agency cooperation and for the cause of transparency, the SECP provided the FIA team immediate access to all the records/files/documents, they had sought. The entire exercise was conducted in a mutually cooperative manner to uphold the law. Being the apex regulator of the corporate sector and capital markets and as a responsible institution, the SECP shall continue to support the law enforcement agencies. In the same spirit, the SECP has provided technical expertise, deputed people and resources for the two recent Joint Investigation Teams (JITs).