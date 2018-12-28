Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati met Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari at his chamber and discussed important issues and current political situation of the country with him.

Speaking on the occasion, Mazari said that the incumbent government was taking concrete steps for providing relief to common man.

He said that they all had to undergo the accountability process for progress of the country and for strengthening of the system.

He expressed the optimism that Pakistan would become such a country where supremacy of law and Constitution, provision of cheap justice would prevail.

Senator Azam Swati said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was doing politics only in national interest. He said that the government goal of prosperous Pakistan would be achieved with hard work day and night.