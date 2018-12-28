Share:

The leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is chairing the first meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Islamabad today.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif, said that PAC has done a commendable job in past. He said PAC is an important forum and it should work diligently and without any discrimination.

Briefing the meeting, Additional Secretary PAC said that audit reports of the last eight years are pending before the committee.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri had issued production orders of Mian Shehbaz Sharif enabling him to chair the maiden meeting of the PAC after its constitution.