Share:

ISLAMABAD - For the first time in the parliamentary history, a chairman PAC who is currently under the custody of National Accountability Bureau will head the Public Accounts Committee.

National Assembly Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Soori, under rules 2007 (section -108), has issued production orders of Shehbaz Sharif for three days (28th December, 31 December and 1st January). Opposition leader Shehbaz was arrested by the anti-graft watchdog from NAB Lahore office.

According to the schedule issued by National Assembly Secretariat, the PAC meeting will be held on December 28-31 and January 1. The public accounts committee wing will give initial briefing to the committee today (Friday).

The second briefing will be on December 31. In the third meeting, Ministry of Energy will brief the committee about its performance. Political pundits said that PAC chairman has full authority to even summon entities of the main governments’ institutions and ministries.

In the last PAC headed by Khursheed Shah (in PML-N’ era), the chairman PAC had summoned the top management of NAB, FIA, FBR, SECP and the State Bank of Pakistan to inquire as to why these state institutions have failed to probe the Pakistanis named in the Panamagate.

The chairman PAC, who is under the custody of NAB and attending the National Assembly proceedings on production orders, for the first time in the parliamentary history is chairing the meeting of accountability body.

According to the rules and procedures, the PAC chairman will require separate production orders for attending the National Assembly proceedings. According to the rules and procedures of National Assembly, the speaker National Assembly can issue production orders of MNAs in the custody of law enforcement.

As the Rule 108 of the National Assembly says ‘the Speaker of chairman of parliamentary body “may” summon a member in custody to attend sittings of the Assembly if the speaker “considers their presence “necessary”’.

Political and legal experts say Chairman PAC Shehbaz Sharif cannot issue his own ‘production order’ to chair the inaugural session of PAC. “Chairman of the committee can issue production orders of his body member in the custody but cannot issue his own production orders so the speaker will issue production orders of PAC chairman,” they said.

The PAC members including Syed Fakhar lmam, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, , Riaz Fatyana, Muhammad Amir Doger, Munaza Hassan, Noor Alam Khan, Khawja Sheraz Mehmood, ljaz Ahmad Shah, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will also attend meeting tomorrow (Friday).

The opposition parties also submitted a requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat for immediate summoning session of the House to conduct debate on ongoing political situation.

Speaker National Assembly, as per rules and procedure, is bound to call session of the House within 14-day of submission of the requisition.