Sikh Coordination Committee representing 85 gurdwaras and several organizations in the United States has thanked the Pakistani government for opening the Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

A Sikh delegation led by committee's coordinator for US east coast, Himmat Singh, met Pakistan's Consul General Raja Ali Ejaz in New York to convey their gratitude for the initiative.

Himmat Singh said the Sikh community is grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor and accepting their longstanding demand.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's consul general said the PM's move would pave the way for better relations between India and Pakistan.

He said the visa-free entry to Kartarpur Sahib would bring people of the two countries closer and usher in peace and stability in the region.