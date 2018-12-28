Share:

CENTURION - In a dramatic turn of events, South Africa inched closer to a 1-0 series lead after Pakistan suffered a collapse for the second time in the game. The visitors, who started off in fine fashion in their second essay, lost their final nine wickets for the addition of just 89 runs to leave their bowlers just 148 to defend on the third day of the first Test against the hosts.

While the honours were even in the first session, Pakistan took control in the second following a resolute performance by their top order. But the final session saw the hosts make a terrific comeback thanks to Duanne Olivier, who picked up another five-wicket haul to finish the game with 11 scalps.

Quinton de Kock’s efforts to fetch his side a handful 42-run lead proved to be of little use initially when Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq started off in fine fashion. While Zaman was watchful, Imam pushed the scoring rate courtesy four boundaries behind the wicket. The pair erased the deficit before Zaman was dismissed against the run of play when he smashed a leg stump half volley straight to fine leg. The wicket didn’t deter the visitors with Shan Masood batting cleverly alongside Imam.

Pakistan had all the momentum going their way at the tea break, leading by 58 runs. The final session though began on a disastrous note with Imam getting dismissed in the very first over. Unable to tackle the rising ball, Imam saw an inside edge rattling the stumps, much to the home side’s delight. Olivier struck again, for the third time in the innings when a short ball was reluctantly pulled by Azhar Ali, only for the top edge to be pouched by a running Kagiso Rabada.

The onus was now on the experienced Asad Shafiq to stem the rot but after surviving a lbw call with a review, the right-hander went after a wide away moving delivery from Steyn to edge it to the keeper. Babar Azam, who had a fruitful outing in the first innings, was the next to depart as a peach from Rabada shattered his offstump. The slide continued with Sarfraz registering his second duck, leaving Masood with plenty to do.

The left-hander looked in terrific control and had managed to tackle the short ball to perfection against South Africa’s menacing pace attack, even pulling OIivier for a six at one point. While wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals at the other end, Masood’s attempt to go for another six over cow corner led to his dismissal as South Africa cleaned up the tail after a small, jittery period of play in which Mohammad Amir throw his bat around for a handful of runs. 15 wickets on the opening day, 15 wickets again on the second day and only if 10 more falls on the third, Pakistan can manage to avoid a defeat that looks certain.

Scorecard

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS: 181

SOUTH AFRICA 1ST INNINGS:

Aiden Markram lbw Hasan Ali 12

D Elgar c Azhar b Shaheen Afridi 22

H Amla c Babar b M Amir 8

T de Bruyn c Sarfraz b M Amir 29

Du Plessis c Babar b Shaheen 0

Temba Bavuma c Sarfraz b Shaheen 53

Dale Steyn c Sarfraz b M Amir 23

Q de Kock c Fakhar b M Amir 45

Keshav Maharaj lbw Hasan Ali 4

Kagiso Rabada c Asad b Shaheen 19

Duanne Olivier not out 0

EXTRAS: (0b 3lb 3nb 2w) 8

TOTAL: (all out, 60.0 overs) 223

FOW: 1-19, 2-43, 3-43, 4-43, 5-112, 6-146, 7-170, 8-189, 9-220, 10-223.

BOWLING: Mohammad Amir 20-6-62-4, Hasan Ali 18-4-70-2, Shaheen Afridi 18-1-64-4, Yasir Shah 4-0-24-0.

PAKISTAN 2ND INNINGS:

Imam ul Haq b Duanne Olivier 57

Fakhar Zaman c Rabada b D Olivier 12

Shan Masood c Maharaj b Dale Steyn 65

Azhar Ali c Rabada b Duanne Olivier 0

Asad Shafiq c De Kock b Dale Steyn 6

Babar Azam b Kagiso Rabada 6

Sarfraz Ahmed c Du Plessis b K Rabada 0

M Amir b Kagiso Rabada 12

Yasir Shah c De Kock b D Olivier 0

Hasan Ali not out 11

Shaheen Afridi c Markram b Olivier 4

EXTRAS: (6b 10lb 1w) 17

TOTAL: (all out, 56.0 overs) 190

FOW: 1-44, 2-101, 3-103, 4-134, 5-142, 6-142, 7-158, 8-159, 9-185, 10-190.

BOWLING:

Dale Steyn 15-4-34, Kagiso Rabada 15-4-47-3, Duanne Olivier 15-3-59-5, Keshav Maharaj 11-2-34-0.

TOSS: Pakistan

UMPIRES: Sundaram Ravi, Bruce Oxenford

TV UMPIRE: Joel Wilson

MATCH REFEREE: David Boon