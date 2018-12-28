Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded cheques of Rs 100,000 each to national wrestlers Inam Butt and Haider Ali for winning gold medals in Turkey Beach Wrestling World Championship, Commonwealth Games and Jakarta Asian Para Games respectively. The Sports Minister also awarded cash prize of Rs 50,000 to Punjab women hockey team for winning silver medal in the recently-played 30th National Women Hockey Championship during a cash award ceremony held here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami and top sports officials were also present on the occasion. The Minister said: “Punjab govt will continue to support and encourage national sports heroes.”–Staff Reporter