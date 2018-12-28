Share:

QUETTA - At least three coalminers died when a mine collapsed on them in Chamalang area of Balochistan on Thursday.

Chief Inspector of Mines Iftekhar Ahmed told APP that three miners were extracting coalmine from a depth of thousands of feet when suddenly the mine collapsed, leaving three miners trapped inside.

Police, Levies force, mines inspectors and rescue team reached the site after receiving information about the incident. He said three of the victims’ bodies were pulled out from damaged coalmine by the rescue team.

The bodies of deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical formalities. The victims’ identity could not be ascertained so far. Further investigation was underway.

No leniency for corrupt

Director General National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Mohammad Abid Javed Thursday said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption through its holistic approach. “No leniency would be shown to the corrupt elements; they will be dealt as per accountability law.”

He expressed these views while listening to the complainants who called on him during an open court held at NAB Balochistan office in Quetta.

“In the light of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal’s vision accountability bureau is pursuing the policy of across the board accountability,” he said, adding that strict action would be taken against those looting the national wealth and cheating public at large for their vested interests.

Following the directives issued by NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, DG NAB Balochistan held an open court during which a large number of complainants visited the bureau office who submitted complaints against government functionaries, departments and private individuals.

Mohammad Abid Javed, DG NAB Balochistan, calmly listened to all complaints and issued immediate directives on various complaints on the spot. He assured that in light of the documented proof in various cases, strict action would be taken to provide relief to the affectees and recover the looted national wealth.

It is pertinent to mention here that the open court will be held on every last Thursday of the month. In this connection all the complainants are advised to write their complaints on blank paper, affix the supporting documents along with photocopy of their Computerised National Identity Cards.