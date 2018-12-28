Share:

KARACHI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Karachi chief Allama Razi Hussaini condemned the arrest of their provincial chief and termed it unlawful.

In a statement issued here, Allama Hussaini said that TLP Sindh Ameer Allama Ghaus Baghdadi had announced to hold a protest demonstration against the arrest of their top leadership after Friday prayers as the Constitution of Pakistan allows everyone to hold peaceful protests. “But, Allama Baghdadi was arrested soon after the announcement he made during the press conference at the Karachi Press Club,” he added.

Allama Hussani alleged that their Sindh Ameer was picked up illegally and unlawfully by the government and termed the same as depriving of the people from the right to protest. He reminded that Allama Baghdadi was detained 20 days ago as well but he declined to show flexibility on Namoos-e-Risalat issue.

He said that the fundamental rights of the people are being violated under the garb of this crackdown and the government proved it by picking up the TLP leader after his press conference. Allama Hussani was of the view that the lovers of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) would not sit idle owing to this operation and they would continue struggling for Namoos-e-Risalat.

Taking a jab at the federal government, the TLP city chief said that those, who offered the political parties a ‘container’ for holding the protest, has panicked following the TLP’s call of protest. He advised the workers to remain patient and confident, adding, “Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi will be among us very soon,”

Withdrawing the protest call for Friday, the TLP city chief said that if Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other leaders are not released, they reserve every legal and constitutional right of protest.