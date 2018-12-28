Share:

Lahore - The Punjab government on Thursday transferred and posted several officers. As per the notification, OSD Syed Waseem Raza Jafri was posted as Industries, Prices, Weights and Measures Director General.

Zafar Iqbal was posted as DG Protocol relieving Deputy Director Noor ul Hassan Ch.

Women Development Department (WDD) Additional Secretary (AS) Aamir Aqiq Khan was posted as AS Information and Culture. Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Hafizabad Afzaal Qamar were posted as WDD AS. Also services of Sardar Moeen Aslam were placed at the disposal of DG Archaeology for further posting