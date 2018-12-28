Share:

LAHORE - Two people were recovered dead from different parts of the metropolis on Thursday. Rescue workers said the bodies, not identified yet, were shifted to the morgue for autopsy. In the first incident, a 25-year-old man was found dead on a footpath near Sabzi Mandi in the Ravi Road police vicinity on early Thursday. Hours later, the police discovered another body of a 37-year-old man in a park in the limits of Shafiqabad police. Some passersby spotted the bodies and contacted the police by phone. Police officials said apparently, the deceased men were drug addicts and they died because of severe cold since they were sleeping in the open. The police were investigating the deaths.