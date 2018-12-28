Share:

DAMASCUS - The embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will reopen in Damascus on Thursday after a six-year break, making it the first Arab embassy to start working again in Syria after closing as a result of the war, a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

“The UAE embassy in Damascus will reopen in the second half of the day,” the source said.

The final preparations for the opening of the diplomatic mission are underway, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene. The embassy building was renovated earlier this week.

During the Syrian conflict that began in 2011, over 30 countries closed their embassies or relocated diplomatic staff to Beirut, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the EU mission. The United Arab Emirates closed the diplomatic mission and recalled the ambassador from Syria in 2012 due to the Syrian crisis.

The UAE is the first Arab country to restore the work of its embassy in Syria. Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad said earlier that Damascus welcomed the resumption of work of Arab countries’ embassies in Syria.