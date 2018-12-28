Daughter of former premier Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto on Friday has said that our family has always chosen death before dishonour.

Bakhtawar said this on her official Twitter account, shortly after the names of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Faryal Talpur and other PPP leaders were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

“These intimidation tactics will not work,” she stated.

She criticized the PTI government, saying, “the selected government (not courts) announced and placed my brother, my father & aunt on the ECL. All three are elected representatives.”

Calling the mandate of the federal government unlawful, Bakhtawar remarked, “By suppressing & coercing the opposition the PTI will still not be able to hide their illegitimate mandate.”

The PPP leader further stated, “The cabinet full of Musharraf remnants obviously doesn’t remember that our family has always chosen death before dishonor.”

“We will fight and we will win,” she further added.

