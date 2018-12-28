Share:

LAHORE - A 75-year-old woman was burnt alive as fire broke into her bedroom in Baghbanpura on early Thursday, rescue workers said. Resident of Sirajpura, Amna Bibi was sleeping in the room when a piece of cloth fell on the burning gas heater. As a result, the fire spread quickly and engulfed the entire room with no time. The old woman received multiple burns and died instantly. Some local residents immediately launched the firefighting and managed to put out the blaze after hectic efforts. They also pulled out the body and handed to the family. The police also reached the spot and were investigating the incident.