Share:

LAHORE - A 22-year-old woman was wounded critically when a man opened straight fire on her in Kahna police precincts on Thursday. The victim was shifted to hospital in serious condition, rescue workers said.

Police said that a man identified as Atif opened fire on Sumera Bibi in Soay Aasil. Police were yet to ascertain the motives behind the gun attack . The attacker managed to escape from the crime scene.

The Kahna police registered an attempted murder case against Atif on the complaint of father of the victim and launched the investigation with no arrest so far.