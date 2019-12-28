Share:

LAHORE - City police arrested at least 1291 suspects during its crackdown against drug peddlers and gamblers in the metropolis, police spokesman said. DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed directed all the divisional SPs to speed up the crackdown against narcotics sellers and gamblers. SSP (Operations) Lahore Muhammad Naveed and divisional SPs are monitoring the actions taken against drug peddlers and gamblers. According to police, the City division arrested 127, Cantt division 143, Civil Lines division 80, Sadar division 85, Iqbal Town division 62 where as Model Town division arrested 94 drug peddlers during the crackdown. The police also recovered 96-kg Charas, 6-kgheroin, 5-kg opium, 20-gram ICE and 8770 liters of liquor from the arrested suspects. Similarly, police recovered Rs1.128 million during the operation against gamblers. DIG Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police has been implementing zero tolerance policy against criminals particularly drug peddlers and gamblers. Lahore Police will deal with these anti social elements with iron hands, he added.