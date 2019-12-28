Share:

BADIN - Nida Ali Jamali, a student of Badin City currently studying in the California State of the United States, has won two gold medals in a women’s wrestling contest.

Nida’s uncle Babar Jamali, who is a resident of Badin, says she is a hard-working and talented student. He said she has won the medals for Pakistan and the Pakistani nation. Earlier, Nida had secured the highest marks in American History subject during her study in the United States.

Nida developed interest in wrestling during her study in the US. She received formal training of wrestling for the competition and performed well. She was among 77 out of 6,549 applicants selected under the US government’s Youth Exchange Programme and being first position holder in test. She was granted one-year scholarship to study in America. She got admission to Mary’s Villa High School there on 14th August 2018 and is living with host parent’s family.