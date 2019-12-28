Share:

LAHORE - Country remained under severe cold wave on Friday with expert seeing no respite from the harsh weather during the next couple of days. In Lahore, mercury dropped to 4 degree Celsius, making Friday the coldest day of ongoing winter. Snowfall over the hills and winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather chilly during the day and at nighttime. Harsh weather conditions forced the people to stay indoors. Excessive usage of heaters led to low gas pressure. Fog started falling in the evening before lifting of the existing mass and become so dense at mid night that visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Dense fog again forced closure of portions of Motorway at around midnight. Dense fog disturbed normal flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Several domestic and international flights were delayed and cancelled. Almost all trains reached their respective destinations hours beyond the scheduled time. According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days.