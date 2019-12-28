Share:

KHANEWAL - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Khanewal and inspected first model police station Kahna and DHQ Hospital on Friday. He presided over a meeting at Circuit House to review the law and order situation and pace of work on developmental schemes. The chief minister appreciated performance of DC Agha Zaheer Abbas and DPO Faisal Shahzad at a meeting held in Circuit house Khanewal. He also met with district office-bearers of PTI and assured them of resolution to their problems.

A smartly tuned-out police contingent presented guard of honor to the chief minister at Model Police Station Kahna where Usman Buzdar inspected the working of front-desk. He collected token like a complainant and went to victim support officer upon his turn to examine the new system. He also inspected newly-constructed lockup and operation room from where the whole police station is monitored. He talked to field investigation officer from the operation room about progress on a case. Usman Buzdar also examined crime mapping system linked with Pukar 15.

Zainab Malik has been posted as SHO at this model police station where the applicants can monitor progress on their applications from the respective counters. The applicants are also offered tea. Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction over arrangements and appreciated the establishment of a tea bar at the police station. Separate recreational facilities are also arranged for police employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that changing the thana culture has been started from this model police station and the scope of model police stations will be expanded to the whole of the province in phases. The thana culture is being revamped and change will be visible to the people soon. Police will be made a public-friendly force in the real sense, he added. The PS Kahna has been revamped according to the aspirations of the people by changing its culture.

Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Commissioner and RPO Multan, DC Khanewal and others officers were also present on this occasion. Sardar Usman Buzdar also inspected the emergency and other wards of DHQ Hospital Khanewal. He also visited CT Scan Room and physiotherapy room. He went to different wards and enquired after the health of patients. The chief minister also reviewed the medical facilities being provided to indoor patients. He also met with attendants of the patients and enquired from them about the quality of medical facilities being provided to patients in the hospital. CM Buzdar while announcing the provision of more dialysis machines to the hospital, said that more medical facilities and equipment would be provided on priority basis for the treatment of kidney patients in the hospital. He said that a Trauma Centre at the DHQ hospital would be made functional in January at all cost.

He also announced issuance of Sahet Insaf Card to journalists of Khanewal and said that the government would extend all-out cooperation for the treatment of journalists. He reiterated his government pledge to make the DHQ hospital the most modern as government is determined to further improve the healthcare dispensation system and modern healthcare facilities would be provided to the patients.

“The government has provided resources worth billion of rupees to ensure free of cost medicine to patients in hospitals,” CM Buzdar said, adding that he personally visiting public sector hospital to review the situation. “This is your’s government and I am your’s Chief Minister. I will do everything which will be required for bringing betterment in the overall condition of public sector hospitals,” the chief minister described.

On the occasion, the Primary and Secondary Health secretary briefed the chief minister on the measures being taken to modernize the healthcare dispensation across Punjab.

Moreover, the chief Minister planted a sapling at the lawn of Circuit House as part of the plantation campaign. A high-level meeting was held at Circuit House under the chair of the chief minister to review the progress on developmental schemes as well as law and order situation. On the occasion, the chief minister announced construction and repair to all roads across district Khanewal, saying that requisite resources would be provided on priority basis for this purpose. He said that sub-campus of Agriculture University would be setup in Khanewal whereas Rescue 1122 centre would be constructed in Talamba besides construction of road from Pul-14 to 132/10R. The CM said that work on underpass in Mian Channu would be started soon, adding that new buses would be provided to the students of Girls College Jahanian. He said that new dialysis machines would be provided to THQ hospitals Kabirwala and Mian Channu besides DHQ Hopsital Khanewal whereas funds would be provided for repair and construction of dilapidated schools buildings. “All missing facilities will be provided at the Basic Health Centre Khanewal and MRI and CT scan machines will be installed at THQ Hospital Jahanian,” CM Buzdar informed. He directed for completion of all roads being constructed under the Rural Road Construction Programme at the earliest. He declared that life, property and honour of the common man would be safeguard at all cost and vigorous measures would be taken to eliminate anti-social elements.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jahanai Gardezi, MPA Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Shahida Malika Hayat, Commissioner Multan Division, RPO Multan, Khanewal Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, DPO Faisal Shahzad and other authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PTI district office-bearers called on the Punjab chief minister in Circuit House. During the meeting, the chief minister termed the party office-bearers and workers real asset to the party. “No hurdle in the resolution of genuine work of the party office-bearers and workers will be tolerated,” he warned, adding that respect to the ordinary workers of the party is like respect to him. He promised that due respect and say would be ensured to the party office-bearers and workers, adding that Khanewal is his second home and he would visit the district again and again.

Usman Buzdar said that he would personally visit Jahanian and Kabirwala to review the situation, adding that the processes of consultation with the party workers would remain continue. The chief minister pledged that buses would be made operational from Khanewal to Kabirwala for providing better transport facilities to the citizens. Those who met the chief minister include Ghulam Jaffer Sargana, Raza Hayat Hiraj, Mehar Imran, Syed Musaddaq Shah, Khalid Javed, Rana Muhammad Saleem, Ch Muhammad Arshad, Rana Sarfaraz, Jamshed Shoukat and others.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior working journalist forum comprising Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Khalid Mehmood Ch, Sabir Saleem, and Syed Asim Bukhari was also present in the circuit house.