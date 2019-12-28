Share:

KARACHI - West - Karachi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Alam Solangi chaired a meeting on rural statistics 2020 here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by all assistant commissioners and Mukhtiyarkars of the District West, said a statement on Friday. The DC West apprised all participating officers about the need for Rural Statistics 2020. He said that the 9th Rural Country-wide Data Collection in 2020 would be completed in three phases.

The first phase, which would start in Sindh from January 2020 as after regular training for the staffers of the department, starting on January 01, 2020, the regular work would be launched to get information about available facilities for each and every study would be done.

All the information from the rural census 2020 was arranged at the tehsil level so that the district government administration and the local government could get information about the actual situation related to the basic facilities of their district, on the basis of which they could envisage better plan for future development and uplift projects.