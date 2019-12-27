Share:

The detailed judgment in the case of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah by the Lahore High Court (LHC) shows varying discrepancies in how his case was managed. From the first day in government Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), particularly Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, has been very vocal against the political victimisation of the opposition members, however, the LHC has been able to point out how the case of Rana Sanaullah was perpetuated beyond its due course.

The court highlights how those that were co-accused in the case have been granted bail by the trial court, an offer that has not been extended to Rana Sanaullah. Similarly, there was no involvement of the Anti-Narcotics Force for a physical remand to check the allegations against him and the investigation that has been going on for a period of six months has not been able to prove anything with regards to his involvement in the trafficking of narcotics in the country. This gives rise to two issues.

The first is the obvious narrative of political victimisation, as due to his affiliation with the opposing party, he was not offered the same recourse as his co-accused were. When the entire focus shifts on political victimisation, the actual issue of drug trafficking is sidelined, which is a grave concern for the country. The second is that due to public proceedings of such high profile cases, many are taken in with very little evidence to confirm their crime. It is important to keep such proceedings at bay in order to allow the authorities ample time before they take any concrete action. There is no denying that the possession of drugs should result in penalisation by the state - a penalty that Mr Rana Sanaullah will pay for in the form of two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each. However, the government certainly needs to implement protocols within the law enforcement agencies as well as those hearing these cases in order to ensure that the courts do not have to point out the discrepancy in how political cases are heard and the treatment meted out to leaders of the opposition. It is against the essence of the PTI government and is certainly a principle that they need to abide by and ensure that all organs of the government adhere to it.