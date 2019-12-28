Share:

HAFIZABAD - The Education Department has regularised the services of 219 Educators who were working on contractual basis since 2015. Different teachers’ organisations, who were requesting and protesting for the regularisation of the Educators for the past five years, have lauded the decision of the education department. District Education Officers Mian Muhammad Aslam and Shoukat Ali Shahid said that the services of 93 ESE and 32 SESE female teachers while 79 ESE and 15 SESE male teachers have been regularised. They further said that according to the policy of the education department, all the contractual teachers are being upgraded and made permanent accordingly.

SLASH IN MEDICINES PRICES LAUDED

The Chemists and Druggists Association Hafizabad has appreciated the decision of the government regarding reduction in the prices of different lifesaving medicines. General Secretary of the association Kahlid Akhtar said that it is a wise decision of the government to bring down the prices of most of the medicines and has called upon the government to force the medicine companies to implement the decision so as to provide the poor patients much needed relief.