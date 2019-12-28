Share:

LAHORE - European Parliament’s Vice President Mr. Fabio Massimo Castaldo Friday assured his full support to Pakistan for extension in GSP-Plus status besides backing Pakistan’s standpoint on Indian aggression in Kashmir and the controversial Indian law on citizenship.

Addressing a joint press conference with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Mr Fabio also paid glowing tribute to Pakistan Army, its people and other security forces for their sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

European Parliament’s Vice President Mr. Fabio Massimo along with European Parliament member Wajid Khan and Pak-Europe Friendship Federation Chairman Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal had a meeting with Punjab Governor prior to the news conference.

Regional situation, Kashmir issue, India’s war hysteria, extension in GSP-Plus status for Pakistan and other matters came under discussion in the meeting.

European Parliament’s Vice President Mr. Fabio Massimo said Pakistan had sacrificed 70,000 lives in the war against terrorism and establishment of peace in the region. “I pay glowing tribute to Pakistan Army, its people and government of Pakistan”, he said, adding that India was committing sheer violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir where women, children and youth were being treated inhumanely. This cannot be ignored in any way, he said.

Fabio lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace, saying said Pakistan was sticking to its stance of resolving Kashmir issue and restoration of peace through dialogue. “I think it is the right way to resolve issues”, he said.

European Parliament’s leader asked India to stop atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris who had right to live a life free of aggression and tyranny. He vowed to raise an effective voice in the European Parliament to highlight violations of human rights in the occupied Kashmir. He termed the new Citizenship Act in India as against the human rights. He hoped India will review this bill as all the citizens had equal basic human rights. He said Germany and France had fought for centuries but today they were best friends.

“I think India should also resolve the issues through dialogue with Pakistan”, he stressed.

To a question, Mr. Fabio said that efforts made by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for extension in GSP-Plus status were definitely a matter of pride for Pakistanis. “I assure the people of Pakistan that I will be standing with them on the matter of extension in GSP-Plus status and I believe that extension will be granted”, he observed.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that meeting with European Parliament’s Vice President Mr. Fabio Massimo was very successful. “It is a matter of pride for me and Pakistan as I have held meetings with 36 members of European Parliament during my visit to Europe a few days ago and talked to them on Kashmir issue, India’s war hysteria and GSP-Plus status. And on my invitation, European Parliament’s Vice President Mr. Fabio Massimo has come to Pakistan.” He mentioned that European Parliament will soon invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the European Parliament. “It is also a matter of great happiness for me that European Parliament’s Vice President is also acknowledging the anti-terrorism war, establishment of peace and Kashmiris’ stance which is a bigger success of Pakistan on diplomatic front,” he added.

Ch Sarwar urged international powers to take notice of Indian atrocities instead of becoming silent spectators.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that all the meetings so far held with members of European Parliament with regard to extension in GSP-Plus status and after the visit of European Parliament’s Vice President Mr. Fabio Massimo, he believed that issue of extension in GSP-Plus status for Pakistan will be resolved.