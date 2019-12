Share:

Inam Bari, previously a Karachi University Professor, passed away on Friday night in the city. He had been suffering from a renal disease.

Funeral prayers for the departed will be held today (Saturday) after Zuhr prayers at Karachi University Housing Scheme 33.

Former professor of the university’s mass communication department had also previously held office as the chairperson of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Sindh’s Council of Complaints.