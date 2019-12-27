Share:

Private schools are doing extra in recent days. I put my children in a private school just because our governmental school lack quality education. But the private schools are looting us. I pay 10000 per month tuition fee, and they force us to pay more. A soft copy, which just costs of maximum 2 rupees, they take 20 rupees for it.

Furthermore, they tell us to buy unnecessary books. The books are not even related to children course, but they recommend to buy those books just because they have link with booksellers. I am not an ATM. Thus, I strongly urge the government to take strict action against the private schools.

HAMMAL M.NAHEEM,

Bugh.