ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court Friday deferred the hearing of a case related to dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council after summoning the record of salaries payment to employees.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resumed the hearing of the case in which Pakistan Medical and Dental Council employees had challenged the presidential order for dissolution of the council.

During the hearing, the Ministry of Law and Justice submitted its reply in the court.

The lawyer representing Pakistan Medical Commission told the judge that a bill related to PMC has been passed from the National Assembly and it would be presented in the Senate.

He added that it would become a law after being passed by the Upper House.

Justice Kayani inquired about the status of disbursement of six-month salaries to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council employees which had now been declared as Pakistan Medical Commission.

To this, former Pakistan Medical and Dental Council employees apprised the court that salaries were not paid to all employees. However, both the parties did not commence arguments in this case.

Later, the court summoned record of salary payments of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council employees and deferred the hearing till December 31 for further proceedings.

On October 30, the presidential ordinance that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council was challenged in the Islamabad High Court and Justice Kayani heard the petition and the bench issued notices to the Secretary to the President, secretaries of the Ministry of Law and the Cabinet Division and others and sought their replies in this matter.

The petition said that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council was dissolved by a presidential ordinance on October 21 and sought the court’s orders to revoke the presidential ordinance and restoration of the council’s employees on their jobs.

The petitioners also pleaded the court to bar the government from any action against the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council employees.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the statutory regulatory authority that oversaw medical and dental colleges in Pakistan, was dissolved following a presidential ordinance proclaimed on October 21.