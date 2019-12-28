Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints beat Barry’s by 7-5 to make way to the main final of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2019 sponsored by JS Bank here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) on Friday.

Mariano Regal played superb polo and malleted fabulous five goals for Master Paints while his teammates Farooq Amin Sufi and Raja Mikael Sami contributed one goal each. From the losing side, Ernesto Trotz hammered a hat-trick while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Shah Shamyl Alam converted one goal each.

The crucial encounter was equally contested till the end of the third chukker as the score remained equal at 5-all. As Master Paints converted two goals in the beginning of the first chukker, Barry’s also banged in a brace to finish the chukker at 2-all. Both the teams struck one goal each in the second chukker to equalise the score at 3-all. The third chukker was identical to the second one as once again both the sides slammed in one goal each to square the things at 4-all. The fourth and last chukker was then fully dominated by Master Paints, who thrashed two back-to-back goals to win the encounter by 7-5 and also booked berth in the main final against AOS Polo Team.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints outpaced Platinum Homes by 7½-3. From the winning side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Hamza Mawaz Khan struck a quartet while Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Abubakar Siddique scored one goal each. From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi converted all the three goals.

Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints dominated the match right from the word go as they banged in a brace in the first chukker to gain 2-0 lead and then converted two more goals in the second chukker to enhance their lead to 4-0. Platinum Homes then bounced back well and first slammed in a goal in the second chukker and then thrashed two back-to-back goals in the third chukker to reduce the margin to 4-3. In the fourth and last chukker, Artema Medical cracked two more goals to have 6-3 lead. With one and a half goal handicap advantage, Artema Medical won the match by 7½-3.