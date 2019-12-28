Share:

OKARA - A five-year-old minor girl was raped in Depalpur while a teenager was sexually assaulted in Shergarh area here the other day.

According to police, a five years old minor girl identified as Sadia, daughter of Ali Sher, was lured away to a deserted place by her relative Sanaullah, son of Habibullah on the pretext of buying her some sweets. The incident occurred in Usmanwala Khoh near Depalpur.

The accused assaulted the minor criminally. He attempted to flee but was captured by people and tortured severely. Later, the people handed him over to the police. A case was registered.

Meanwhile, a girl was raped by her brother-in-law in village Tullanwala in the remit of Shergarh Police the other day. According to police, the victim Alia Bibi, resident of village Tullanwala, went to her sister’s home for a piece of urgent work but her sister was not at home. In the meanwhile, her brother-in-law Mukhtar, son of Ghulam Haidar, who was at home, overpowered and dragged her to a room where he assaulted her sexually. The rapist fled the scene after the crime. Later, Alia informed her brother Yaseen about the incident who approached the police. The Shergarh Police have registered a case against the accused and launched hunt for him.