Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau Lahore region on Friday issued annual performance report with regard to mega corruption cases reported during 2019. According to a NAB spokesman, Lahore NAB collectively received more than 13,000 complaints of corruption and mismanagement from different circles of society out of which only 235 Complaint Verifications (CVs) were authorized during 2019. Most of the complaints received with NAB Lahore proved to be away from NAB’s domain and ultimately got cancelled, the spokesman said. He said at least 122 complaints were referred to other departments. The spokesman said, “A total of 72 Complaint Verifications were upgraded into inquiry level while 52 CVs of the total were closed down during the scrutiny process. At the same time, direct inquiries were also authorized for 28 complaints whereas at least 138 CVs are underway in NAB’s regional office in Lahore. During the previous years, Lahore NAB had been receiving more than 4,000 complaints every year. The increase in number of complaints depicts public trust over NAB, he said. Lahore NAB’s Director General while issuing annual performance report said that NAB has been proactively pursuing the policy of “Accountability for All” under the chairmanship of Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal. He further stated that eradication of corruption from society remains top most priority of the NAB. According to the report, Lahore NAB’s Prosecution Wing filed a total of 55 References in Accountability Courts from which 25 References were of 18(g) ‘Corruption Reference’ and other 30 References were of 25(b) as Plea Bargain. During this year, NAB made record recoveries from corrupt elements by securing Rs29930.401 million collectively.

From the total amount, Rs2781.401 million were received as director recovery while Rs27149 million were recovered as an indirect recovery. During 2019, after approval of the courts, at least 73 accused persons held Plea Bargain with NAB Lahore and returned the looted money. NAB Lahore’s Intelligence Wing nabbed around 138 accused persons over securing substantial evidences against them in corruption scams. Following the directions of Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, the NAB teams under the supervision of DG NAB disbursed Rs2280.915 million among victims of different scams. The disbursements were in the shape of Property/Plots worth Rs27149 Million. Similarly, at least 12,400 victims were compensated in the shape of cash disbursement and possession of property.