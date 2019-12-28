Share:

QUETTA - National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Friday has filed a reference in the Accountability Court against the owners of fake construction company, Project Director of World Bank funded Balochistan Integrated Water Resources Management and Development Project (BIWRMD) for their alleged involvement in corruption and awarding contracts worth Rs two billion.

Reference filed in the Accountability Court Quetta has named Siraj Khan, Habeebullah, Zubair Khan and Shoaib Khan, owners of Gul Construction Company, Abdul Hameed, Project Director BIWRMD and member of Bidding Evaluation Committee including Sikandar Baloch, Farooq Ahmed, Ahmed Ali, Yar Muhammad and Shfee Muhammad.

It was revealed during the investigation carried out by NAB that the Owner of M’S Gul Construction Company Siraj Khan in connivance with officers and officials of BIWRMD fraudently obtained the contacts of Nari Gorge Integrated and Gundach Nurg schemes funded by the World Bank through the fake experience certificates.