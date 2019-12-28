Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday took notice of illegal constructions and ‘China cutting’ in and around the premises of Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum and directed the NAB Karachi to investigate the building control violations.

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, said that the Director General of NAB Karachi had also been asked to investigate the building by-laws violation by the Cosmopolitan Society Karachi in the surrounding of the mausoleum, and probe the role of Mazar-e-Quaid Management Committee and the reasons of not informing the Sindh Building Control Authority about illegal constructions. The DG was also directed to investigate as to what action the Sindh Building Control Authority had taken against the violators of building by-laws and its negligent officers.