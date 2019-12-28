Share:

ISLAMABAD - In an impressive display of firepower, Pakistan Navy yesterday demonstrated its combat readiness through live firing of missiles from surface, subsurface and air platforms in North Arabian Sea.

Moreover, Short Range Air Defence System firing was also demonstrated, says a press release issued here by the Pakistan Navy.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion and witnessed the live weapon firing.

The anti-ship missiles were launched from Pakistan Navy destroyer and aircraft. Long range land attack missiles were fired from submarine and fast attack craft (missile).

Similarly, Air Defence Missile was launched at Makran coast to reaffirm Pakistan Navy’s air defence capabilities. Missiles successfully hit their intended targets endorsing Pakistan Navy’s war-fighting capability and combat readiness.

On the occasion, Admiral Zafar expressed his utmost satisfaction over the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet, Coastal Command and commended officers and men for their professionalism.

He added that Pakistan Navy is a strong and formidable force, fully capable to protect and advance national maritime interests. He reiterated that Pakistan Navy is ready to defend the sea frontiers and would give a befitting response to any misadventure, said a press release.