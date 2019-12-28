Share:

LAHORE - A 22-year-old man was burnt alive and two others wounded critically when fire broke out in a multi-storey plaza in Lahore’s Urdu Bazaar, rescue workers said on Friday. Both the injured were shifted to hospital with multiple burns. The deceased was identified by police as Zohaib. The injured persons including Zaman and Yaqoob were also present in the Majid Sons Building when it caught fire, all of a sudden. Rescue workers said several fire fighting units took part in the operation that lasted for a few hours. The cause of the blaze was yet to be determined. Firefighters say they believe the fire broke out due to short-circuiting. Authorities were investigating the incident. According to Rescue 1122, four people were killed and 804 sustained injuries in 742 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Rescue-1122 sources said here Friday that 463 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 341 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams. Analysis showed that 326 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 121 pedestrians and 361 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics show that 201 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 191 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 58 in Multan with 59 victims and at third Faisalabad with 52 accidents and 63 victims.