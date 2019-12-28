Share:

LAHORE (HANDOUT): Spokesperson of Overseas Pakistanis Commission has issued a clarification refuting the allegations laid by a UK-based overseas Pakistani named Akram Dhareeja, few days ago. Spokesperson said that Overseas Pakistanis Commission’s Advisory Council has been established through an act namely Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Act 2014 and by the formal approval of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. The core function of Advisory Council is to appoint members of Advisory Council for different countries including renowned expatriates having vast experience in their relevant fields and able to solve out problems and redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis in coordination with OPC amicably.

Gold price up by Rs150 per tola

ISLAMABAD (APP): The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 150 on Friday and was traded at Rs 88,050, as compared to Rs 87,900 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 128 and was traded at Rs 75,488 against last closing of Rs 75,360. The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35. In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 05 and was traded at $ 1510 as compared to last closing at $1505, Karachi Sarafa association reported.