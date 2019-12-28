Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and United Arab Emirates on Friday resolved to further strengthen their existing bilateral relations. This was agreed during high level interactions held here separately between the visiting UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan with President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that Pakistan wants to further strengthen its existing bilateral engagements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at all levels and fields including trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism. The President said that both the countries enjoy cordial fraternal relations based on the solid foundations of a shared faith, culture and heritage. The President highlighted that 1.6 million strong Pakistan’s community is a bridge between the two countries. He said, “We take pride that the Pakistani Diaspora has made contribution in development of the UAE and stressed for more employment opportunities for Pakistani workers.” The President appreciated efforts of the UAE for promoting regional peace and stability. Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates’ Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed issues of bilateral interest. The meeting focused on strengthening Pak-UAE relations in diverse areas. The UAE minister apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan about his government’s efforts towards building a tolerant nation and observing 2019 as the ‘Year of Tolerance’. The UAE has introduced a National Tolerance Programme to deepen the values of tolerance and co-existence among cultures from 200 nationalities forming the UAE community.