Peace is the most fundamental right of every individual. The state of being free is called peace. The importance of peace in the universe can be described by short comparison of war and peace. Furthermore, war makes hatred and enmity; peace creates love, friendship and relationship. On the other hand, if we have a glance towards Afghanistan the peace is completely under the bus, since in Afghanistan recently the people are suffering from the difficulties duo to not having peace.

In Afghanistan, everyday many people are losing their lives on daily basis due to the conflicts between the Talibans and the government or American forces. The series of these wars started from 2001 between the Amarica and Talibans when many citizens died.

Reportedly, in 17 September 2019 there were two suicide attacks done by Taliban. In the 1st attack 48 people died and 80 people were injured. In the 2nd attack 26 people died and 42 were injured.

The problems of Afghanistan are being more in place of being solved and that is due to the silence of the international communities. UNO and other communities can solve the problems if they wish. They are the organisation for bringing peace in the world so they should not silent for the peace of Afghanistan.

TARIQ ALI,

Turbat.