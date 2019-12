Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet today (Saturday).

According to sources, PM Imran will be briefed on performance of provincial ministers. Prime Minister will review progress on development projects in the province.

Sources further said that PM Imran will also take a decision about reshuffle in the provincial cabinet. Sources said that portfolios of ministers would be changed keeping in view their performances.