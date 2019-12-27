Share:

Pneumonia is the world’s deadliest child killer with a forgotten epidemic, claiming one young life every 39 seconds.

However, this disease killed more children 800,000 under the age of five years last year. Everyday nearly 2,200 children under the age of five die from Pneumonia. The numbers make grim reading and compare with 437,000 under five dying last year due to Diarrhoea and 272,000 due to Malaria. Furthermore, five countries accounted for more than half of the child pneumonia deaths. In Nigeria 162,000 children died, India 127,000, in Pakistan 58,000, in Democratic Republic of Congo 40,000 and in Ethiopia 32,000.

It is most caused by bacteria, uirvses or fungi and leaves children fighting for breath as their lungs fill with pus and fluid. Children with weakened immune systems and those living in areas with high levels of air pollution and unsafe water are most of risk. So, it is my request to the governments to tackle air pollution and save their water. Lahore is considered the 2nd most air polluted city, this can bring death to thousands of children. The government can do a lot to save the people of Lahore along with other cities.

WARIS KARIM,

Kech.