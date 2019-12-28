Share:

HAFIZABAD - The Jalalpur Bhattian Police claimed to have smashed a gang of dacoits and arrested three criminals including ringleader of the gang.

The ringleader identified as Kashif alias Kashi was wanted by the police in dozen of cases of dacoity, burglary, bike snatching cases since long.

According to district police, the Jalalpur Bhattian police raided the hide-out of Kashif alias Kashi and seized two stolen bikes, three cellphones, cash amount of Rs100,000 and other stolen articles.

Meanwhile, the Vanike Tarar police have arrested two notorious proclaimed offenders, Abubakar and Asif Ali who were wanted by the police in heinous crimes.