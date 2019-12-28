Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir on Friday said that imparting professional training to the Punjab police was a top priority, which would ultimately better service delivery.

He was addressing police officers and the media at Circuit House Gujranwala and Ashraf Marth Shaheed Police Lines. The IGP ordered for ensuring effective monitoring of the modern policing initiatives including Khidmat Markaz and further improving the service delivery in the light of the feedback from citizens, because without promoting a sense of security among citizens, their trust could not be won.

The IGP warned the elements involved in corruption, power trespassing, carelessness and misbehave with the public to fall in line or else be ready for action against them. He also ordered for maintaining close coordination with the administration and other departments for speedy redress of public complaints. Addressing the force at Police Lines, the IG Punjab said that in all districts, SDPOs should play their supervisory role ensuring the latest training.