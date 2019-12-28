Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) Patron Lt Gen (R) Javed Iqbal arranged a prize distribution ceremony in the honour of athletes, who brought laurels for the country by claiming medals at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) at Kathmandu, Nepal early this month. Gen Javed has stressed upon the value of discipline, comradeship and ultimately bringing a good name to the country. He also appreciated the management of the PTF and coaching staff as he has not only been watching the activities of the federation Pakistan but also in international competitions for last two years. He congratulated the medal winners and also shows his satisfaction what they have achieved in the South Asian Games particularly in taekwondo. “The 2020 is the year of qualification round to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, thereby the coaching staff and the athletes have to work hard to achieve this milestone which is not impossible,” he said and added that as a patron, he will keep on supporting the NSF as well as deserving athletes in future. He once again congratulated all the medal winners and hoped that in Olympic Martial Art, the new generation will take taekwondo into new heights. “My best wishes and sincere prayers are with all the athletes.” The PTF President thanked the valuable comments by the patron and gracious contribution by honouring the athletes and coaches in terms of cash prizes. He gave Rs 200,000 to gold medal winners, Rs 100,000 to silver medallists and Rs 50,000 to bronze medal winners.