ISLAMABAD - The qualifying rounds of Saadia Khan and Children Ski Cup culminated successfully at Naltar Ski Resort on Friday. A large number of ski enthusiasts and locals witnessed the thrilling and spectacular competitions, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The prominent national skiers from across the country contested for their places in the main rounds of the competition. The players demonstrated their skills at the best on a treacherous slope in the freezing temperatures. Pakistan Air Force has developed the resort at par with the world class standards by providing all possible facilities of international caliber. The event is named after a great young skier Miss Saadia Khan, who lost her precious life in a tragic car accident at the age of 24 years. The tournament is being organised to provide opportunity to female players from across the country to challenge their mental and physical toughness.