Remains of six out of seven people, who were on board the tour helicopter that crashed on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, have been found by rescuers, Solomon Kanoho, battalion chief of the Kauai Fire Department, said.

“We have recovered six sets of remains,” Kanoho said, as quoted by the NBC News broadcaster.

He added that the search and rescue operation would continue, but there were “no indications of survivors.”

The helicopter failed on Thursday to return on time from a sightseeing tour of the island of Kauai with one pilot and six passengers aboard, two of them reportedly minors.

On Friday, the Kauai Police Department said in a statement that the rescue teams had found the wreckage of the helicopter.