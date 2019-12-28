Share:

ISLAMABAD - Unbeaten 105 by Shahid Islam and superb bowling by Sami helped Diamond Cricket Academy, Islamabad beat visiting Islamia Cricket Academy, Peshawar by 18 runs in the best-of-three final 35-over match played here at Diamond Cricket Ground on Friday.

The best-of-three series was tied at 1-1 and it was the decisive encounter. Diamond decided to bat first but their decision failed badly as they were struggling at 4-28 in the first 5 overs, thanks to Mustafa Shinwari, who ripped through Diamond top order, but responsible unbeaten 105 by Shahid Islam not only steadied Diamond ship, but also gave huge respectability to their total as Diamond posted 217-8 in allotted overs. Shahid hit 12 fours and 3 sixes in his 49-ball knock. He was ably supported by Salman Khan, who struck 54. Mustafa Shinwari grabbed 4-23 and Ali Marwat 2-55.

In reply, Islamia Academy batsmen played sensibly and were on course for an easy victory, as they had lost just 3 wickets for 97 runs in 17 overs, but as Saqib Jami was out after scoring 73, Islamia team kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and could score 199-9 in allotted 35 overs. Besides Saqib, Adnan also batted well and hit 46. Sami bagged 3-38 and Shahid Khan 2-42. Former PCB governing board member Shakil Shaikh and RISJA President Mohsin Ali were the guests of honour and distributed prizes among the teams. Shahid was named player of the match. The visiting team members lauded DCA Administrator Moeed Shaikh for the best arrangements for the best-of-three matches.