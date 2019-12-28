Share:

Omar Ayub, Power Minister, alleged that the provincial government is to blame for the current gas shortage problems in Sindh. The government has failed to provide a suitable route for new pipelines in the province, he added.

He also mentioned that Sindh government “is oppressing the people of Sindh" by not providing them the right solutions.

A new gas pipeline will only be constructed once the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is given a route by the local authorities, said Ayub.

He further reported that the federal government’s offer to provide LNG under Article 158 of the Constitution was rejected by the Sindh government.