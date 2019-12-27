Share:

ISLAMABAD-Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a gang of criminals comprising six members and recovered weapons from their possession, police said on Friday.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed ordered has directed all zonal officers to launch crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity and street crime and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASIs Zulfiqar Ali, Asim Zahidi along with other officials, which successfully busted six-member dacoit gang involved in snatching cash, mobile phones and other valuables at gun point. They have been identified as Sheraz, Jawad Ali, Aqib and Muhammad Ehsan, residents of Jagiot Islamabad and Waheed Gul, a resident of Naseerabad Rawalpindi.

The police team also recovered four 30-bore pistols along with ammunition and dacoity tools from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in area of Khanna, Shahzad Town and Industrial area police stations.

Separate cases have been registered in Khanna, Shahzad Town and Industrial Area police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas, according to the officials.