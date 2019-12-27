Share:

ISLAMABAD-Students of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) dread that they might get deprived of the blessing of delicious food served, at considerable prices, in the dabbas (food huts) inside the premises of the university.

Quaid-e-Azam University is popularly known for its delicious food served in the food huts.

Lately, the authorities of Islamabad demolished the food Dhabbas of Quaid-e-Azam University, termming them illegal.

Talking exclusively with The Nation, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmad stated that the food huts in Quaid-e-Azam University were illegally built. Just like the structures elsewhere in Islamabad were being removed, Amir Ali said that these food huts stood to be removed as well.

Chairman CDA revealed that in light of the cabinet meeting, a decision was taken in which 22 sites can be licensed by the Director Municipal Administration (DMA) under applicable and framed regulations.

But, so far, the chairman briefed that the regulations were still absent which can be well explained by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

These huts were not only providing delicious food and snacks at considerably low prices but were also a meeting point for the students of Quaid-e-Azam University.

In these huts, students from different cultural, ethnic and religious backgrounds of the country spent quality time together. One can also see lecturers out in these dhabbas with their students exchanging ideas, students engaged in different debates, celebrating birthdays, chatting, relaxing or just hanging out during breaks between lectures.

A student of M Phil, Atta Baloch while talking to The Nation stated that the students, especially from hostels, had to go to Bara Kahu and other markets in order to get food. He also stressed that the canteens of the university remain close after 6 and now as these food huts are being demolished, students are facing difficulties in arranging food.

Atta elaborated that the university was getting populated owing to the recently introduced Bachelor Degree Program which has crowded the food dhabbas already. And now that these huts were demolished by the authorities, students had to go far away where food is very expensive and also not tasty if compared with university food huts.

In addition, he also explained that the students also had to waste their precious time just to fetch a meal.

However, the administration of QAU told that the process of removing these food huts from the university was stopped for a while by the authorities owing to the protests by the students against this action. Mr. Salman, an administration official further elaborated that the Capital Development Authority workers came a few days ago to demolish the huts, but were sent back by the unhappy students.

The alumni of Quaid-e-Azam University believe that the dhabbas were a major attraction as well as a blessing for its students. According to most of the alumni, these food huts were linked with the memorable days they had enjoyed while studding in the university.

Tehmina Faisal, a graduate of Quaid-e-Azam University also expressed her fond memories of the dhabbas during her university days.

She explained the extraordinary services and dishes offered in the dhabbas and how it was beneficial for students in terms of cost and time. She briefed that students used to do breakfast from these huts and were never worried about food as it was near and inexpensive.